PFF lists reasons why Vikings should be optimistic
After moving on from Kirk Cousins this offseason, many on the outside are skeptical of the Vikings' chances this season.
The Vikings replaced a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback with Sam Darnold, a journeyman QB who has had more downs than ups in his six-year career, and J.J. McCarthy, whose biggest critcism coming out of college was he didn't throw enough. The situation surrounding the new quarterbacks is why Pro Football Focus is optimistic about the Vikings' future.
"J.J. McCarthy was one of the most polarizing players in this year’s draft class. Even those who doubt his talent can’t deny the talent around him in Minnesota," wrote PFF's Dalton Wasserman in an article looking at points of optimism for all 32 teams. "Justin Jefferson, with a contract extension in hand, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, Aaron Jones and a top-10 offensive line is as good a supporting cast as a rookie quarterback can have."
Whoever starts at QB this season for Minnesota will have an elite 1-2 punch at receiver in Jefferson and Addison. Hockenson looks to be set for a potential midseason return after tearing his ACL late last season. Minnesota also upgraded its running game by signing Jones after the Packers cut him in March.
The team's offense had already been in place for whoever took over post-Kirk Cousins as it was top 10 in yards each of the past two seasons, but the defense was more in flux heading into the offseason. Minnesota's front office brought in a number of key players this spring to help take an improving defense to the next level.
"Add in that the Vikings got an elite pass-rushing talent, Dallas Turner, in the draft and picked up two other solid edge players, Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard, in free agency, and you have a quietly ascending defense under Brian Flores’ leadership," continued Wasserman.
Since drafting McCarthy 10th overall in April, the Vikings have preached patience in the development of their rookie quarterback. According to numerous reports from OTAs and minicamp, they have followed through with that on the practice field with Darnold taking a majority of the first-team snaps, while McCarthy is with the second team.
McCarthy, 21, still has ample time to develop into the franchise quarterback Minnesota drafted him to be. While early returns have been mixed in camp, McCarthy could surprise everyone and take a big enough leap that should Darnold show signs of past struggles, the Vikings could put the rookie in this season.
"There is absolutely a world where McCarthy leads Minnesota to the postseason in his first year at the helm," writes Wasserman.