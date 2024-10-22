5 best things from behind-the-scenes video of Justin Jefferson with Anthony Edwards
"I can throw this motherf***** about 60 [yards] for sure," Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards says while holding a football in the first moments of the ESPN cover story video that was released Tuesday.
While the cover of the magazine — a recreation of the iconic photo featuring Minnesota legends Randy Moss and Kevin Garnett — is catching the most attention, the behind-the-scenes videos that are populating social media provide an entertaining look at the dynamic between Edwards and his superstar counterpart in Minnesota, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
1. Respecting the greats and aiming for a championship
"The Minnesota greats. Randy, just all-time great. Garnett, all-time great. They definitely had Minnesota on lockdown, so we the two next ones, for sure," Jefferson said.
Jefferson went on to say that he thinks the outcomes with the Vikings and Timberwolves will end better with him and Edwards than they did with Moss and Garnett, who were both traded without reaching the Super Bowl or NBA Finals. And both of the new generation stars are focused on winning in Minnesota.
“I just want to bring a championship to Minnesota. The people are too good here. The fan base is too good. It's been a long time coming," Jefferson said.
"If I can, I'm trying to be here [Minnesota] for my whole career," Edwards said. "I ain't trying to go nowhere."
Jefferson is signed with the Vikings through 2028 and Edwards's contract with the Timberwolves runs through the 2028-29 season.
2. Edwards tells Jefferson he could've handled Michael Jordan
What dominated a lot of the behind-the-scenes football was Edwards and Jefferson talking about playing in different sports and eras. On the latter, Jefferson asked Edwards what type of player he would've been if he played in the 1990s when Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls were dominante.
Edwards: "If I was in that generation, like what would've been my goals?
Jefferson: "Like, what would've been you?
Edwards: "They gonna hate me again when I say this, I already know. I would've been the guy that could match up with MJ. I would've been that matchup. That would've been me."
3. The debate: Who could transition to the other's sport?
Edwards: "Football players can't go play basketball."
Jefferson: "You're crazy. You're all going to get hit and y'all go 'Nah, it's not for me.' Going back to basketball."
While Edwards claims he would've played football like former Seahawks standout safety Kam Chancellor, Jefferson is equally as confident that he could score in the NBA.
Edwards: "Y'all can't come play basketball, though. Ain't no way. Too much skill."
Jefferson: "Just on my athletic ability I'm going to score at least."
Edwards: "No, not in the NBA."
Jefferson: "You're crazy... I was athletic, I was able to move, cut. You know what I'm saying? I mean, the ball might not come with me..."
4. Edwards vs. Derrick Henry
Jefferson: "You know how we know you're going to be serious? Once you take that first lick... coming up the middle. You and whoever."
Edwards: "Me and Derrick Henry."
Jefferson: "What?!"
Edwards: "I ain't going to pop him but I'm going to hit that (expletive) for sure."
Jefferson: "That's a big motherf*****."
Their back-and-forth continued with Edwards saying he liked applying the hit in football much more than getting hit. Jefferson tried to remind Edwards that Henry is 250 pounds only for Edwards to say that if he lifted weights like NFL players he'd be just as big as Henry.
"I'm 225 and I don't lift no weights," Edwards said. I'm trying to keep this s*** lean. I'm a fat (expletive) for real. I work for this s***. You know what I mean? If I lift like y'all I'll be 250, 260. They gonna try to put me at goddamn tight end."
5. An interesting game of P-I-G
Words aren't really necessary to prove why a game of P-I-G between Jefferson and Edwards is must-see content. In the video posted on X by the Vikings, you can watch Jefferson battle Edwards, though it wasn't a typical game of P-I-G. In their competitive version, Jefferson shot a basketball and Edwards threw a football at the hoop.