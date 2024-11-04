5 things that popped off the page in the Vikings' primetime win over Colts
The Vikings improved to 6-2 with a 21-13 win over the Colts on Sunday night. The victory coupled with Detroit (7-1) beating the Packers (6-3) gives Minnesota second place in the NFC North and they stay within striking distance of the Lions. Let's dig into five things that stood out...
1. First half missed opportunities
The Vikings possessed the ball five times in the first half and they drove into Indianapolis territory on all five drives and came away with zero points.
They went 60 yards on 11 plays on their opening drive only to have Sam Darnold throw an interception in the end zone; they moved to the Indy 42-yard line on the second drive but punted; they got to the Indy 47 on the third possession only to have Darnold get clubbed across the face and fumble for a defensive touchdown; they moved to the Indy 35 on the fourth drive and Will Reichard missed a 53-yard field goal; and they went all the way to the Indy 13 on the fifth drive only to have Reichard miss from 31 yards.
In the second half, their possessions ended touchdown-touchdown-punt-interception-touchdown-kneel down. Overall, the Vikings dominated time of possession 36:54 to 23:06.
2. Vikings get their No. 2 running back going
Ty Chandler? Nope, not him. Chandler did not play. Instead, Cam Akers was the unquestioned No. 2 running back and he made the Vikings' decision to trade for him look good by rushing for 46 yards on six carries. He averaged 7.7 yards per carry.
Akers and Aaron Jones totaled 110 rushing yards on 27 carries, though Jones averaged only three yards per tote. Chandler had just 52 yards on his past 26 carries dating back to Week 3, so it was a clear upgrade and one that will undoubtedly stick going forward.
3. Jordan Addison produced again
Addison had been way too quiet since his two-touchdown performance in Week 4 against the Packers, and that changed as he hauled in five passes for 42 yards and a highlight-reel touchdown. He hadn't had a game with more than three receptions all season before Sunday night.
His night could've been bigger if Darnold had seen him streaking open deep downfield in the fourth quarter. Instead, Darnold threw into triple coverage and was intercepted.
4. Defense was magnificent
Take away Darnold's interception that set up a short field for a field goal in the fourth quarter and Minnesota's defense was almost perfect. What the Vikings did on defense against the Colts was similar to how they played during the 5-0 start to the season and was a far cry from the defense that struggled to stop Jared Goff's Lions and Matthew Stafford's Rams the past two weeks.
The Colts averaged just 3.6 yards per rush and 5.3 yards per pass. They were 3 for 11 on third downs and Joe Flacco was intercepted once and sacked three times (all on the final drive). Indy did not score an offensive touchdown. It was a good momentum builder for three straight road games coming up against the Jaguars, Titans and Bears.
5. Serious issues on the interior offensive line
When things went bad for Minnesota's offense, it was either a product of Darnold throwing into impossible coverage or Indy's interior rushers blowing through Vikings center Garrett Bradbury or right guard Ed Ingram.
One of the biggest plays of the night was when Darnold fumbled and the Colts turned it into a scoop and score. Sure, the refs picked up a flag for roughing Darnold (a very controversial reversal), but that never would've happened if Bradbury didn't get blown up — literally thrown on his back — by Colts D-tackle Grover Stewart.
The Vikings don't have anyone good enough to replace Bradbury at center, but one has to believe that Minnesota will consider inserting Dalton Risner into the starting lineup over Ingram next week against Jacksonville.