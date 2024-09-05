Behind enemy lines: Giants expert answers 5 questions ahead of Vikings opener
Patricia Traina of New York Giants On SI checks in to answer five questions about the Minnesota Vikings' Week 1 opponent. Our own Will Ragatz answered five questions for the Giants On SI about the Vikings and you can read that here.
1. Who wins the edge battles: Christian Darrisaw vs. Brian Burns and Brian O'Neill vs. Kayvon Thibodeaux?
This is a tough one because I think each side will have their wins and losses, and I’m also not sure what the Vikings' plan is as far as if they want to double Thibodeaux or Burns or neither. Based on what we saw in training camp and the preseason, Burns seemed to win most of his one-on-ones, so I’d probably give him the edge there. Thibodeaux is quick off the snap, but I am still looking for consistency against the run, which I think will be better this year.
2. Is the WR depth behind Malik Nabers an issue for the Giants?
No. Far from it. Keep an eye on Wan’Dale Robinson. He’s been flying under the radar, but they can do so many things with him on the field. Behind him, you will find Jalin Hyatt and Darius Slayton. Before Nabers came along, the Giants' core receiving group was impressive. Nabers puts them over the top, and I can’t wait to see what they do in this passing game with Brian Daboll now calling the plays.
3. If there is one player the Vikings should worry about most, who is it and why?
Dexter Lawrence. The Giants’ nose tackle is a one-man game wrecker. Although he’s never posted gaudy stats, this is a guy who needs double teams to slow him down. And if you’re putting two or more men to slow him down, that opens one-on-one opportunities for other guys to make plays. On those occasions when Lawrence breaks free, watching him move is quite a treat. You’d think he was purely a space eater, but Lawrence moves like a gazelle for a man of his build. I fully expect that on those rare occasions when he must come off the field for a breather, the Vikings will attack whoever is in there for him (likely Jordon Riley).
4. How do you think Daniel Jones will handle Brian Flores' aggressive defense?
Hopefully, he is well enough to avoid making ill-advised decisions. If Giants fans are looking for a shred of hope, consider that for two years, Jones went against Wink Martindale’s defense in practice, so playing against an ultra-aggressive defense isn’t anything new to Jones. He gets into trouble sometimes when things are disguised, and he does not trust what he sees.
That said, he has a much better offensive line in front of him this year, so I don’t think the Vikings' defense will feast as much on the Giants' offense as some might believe could be the case.
5. How much of Tyler Nubin (Gophers fans in Minnesota are big supporters) will we see in the opener?
Quite a bit, I think. With whom Nubin was competing for the starting job, Dane Belton has a back issue, which I don’t think will sideline him for this game. That said, Nubin has been getting more and more comfortable in the defense and is a big-time hitter who is playing smarter angles. I don’t know if he’ll play 100 percent of the defensive snaps, but I think he’ll see a healthy serving of snaps on Sunday.