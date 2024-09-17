Belichick sneaks in remark about Falcons 'illegally' contacting Kirk Cousins
Monday night's ESPN2 coverage of the Falcons-Eagles game featuring the broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning, one of the guests was longtime Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who in his first year out of the NFL is working as an analyst.
During his time chatting with the Manning brothers in the second quarter, Kirk Cousins threw an incomplete pass in the direction of wide receiver Darnell Mooney and Belichick took the opportunity to make a quick remark about the Falcons "illegally" contacting free agents earlier this year.
"Mooney's one of those three free agents they signed illegally," Belichick said. "Had Mooney, Woerner and then of course Cousins that they contacted early, got fined for, lost a draft choice and all that."
Peyton and Eli didn't say a peep afterward, instead turning their attention back to the play on the field.
The NFL's investigation into Atlanta's alleged tampering (contacting players before the new league year began in mid-March) resulted in Atlanta forfeiting a 2025 fifth-round draft pick and being fined $250,000. The league found that the Falcons tampered with Cousins, Mooney and tight end Charlie Woerner. Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot was also fined $50,000 for his role in the violations.
Why did Belichick bring it up in the middle of the broadcast? Only he knows, but it's worth pointing out that Belichick was rumored to be in the mix for the Atlanta head coaching job before the Falcons eventually hired Reheem Morris.
In the end, it's just a future Hall-of-Fame head coach stating facts. Nothing to see here...