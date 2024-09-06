Chase refutes report that he wants to top Jefferson's contract by a penny
Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase has refuted a report that he wants to beat Justin Jefferson's contract by just one penny.
Speaking to media Friday, ahead of the Bengals' season opener on Sunday, Chase told reporters, "If I want to beat Justin Jefferson, I’m going to beat the s*** out of Justin. Not by a penny, brother.”
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that Chase was looking to top Jefferson's record0setting contract by one cent, so as to set the new mark for largest receiver contract in history. In June, Jefferson inked a four-year, $140 million contract that is set to pay out an average of $35 million per year.
Chase and Jefferson were teammates in college, where they formed an incredible receiving duo for LSU and quarterback Joe Burrow, who Chase now catches passes from in Cincinnati. Chase led the team in 2019 — when LSU won the national championship — with 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns on 84 receptions. Jefferson caught 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns that season.
No deal has been signed by Chase, though he told reporters Friday that a new contract is "within reach," so it's still yet to be determined if he can actually top Jefferson's deal. Whenever Chase signs, he'll be the latest in a lengthy string of receivers to ink monster deals this summer.