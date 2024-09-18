Deebo Samuel admits it was 'hard to figure out' Vikings' defense
San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel has launched his own show — Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel — and on his debut episode he admitted that facing the Minnesota Vikings defense was a confusing experience.
"It's kind of like going into that Minnesota game, we knew they will blitz everywhere and try to keep everything in front and we knew it was going to be kind of chaotic out there," Samuel said. "We was just trying to find the right time to call the right play, which, with the defense they have it was kind of hard to figure out what they was doing."
Samuel, who broke news on his show by saying a calf strain will sideline him for the next "one or two" weeks, had teammate Brandon Aiyuk next to him as his first guest. Aiyuk's take on the loss to Minnesota?
"They did a good job. They played a good game. They beat us," Aiyuk said.
Minnesota's defense was good enough to make 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy go up to defensive coordinator Brian Flores after the game and say, "scheme is crazy."
Through two weeks, the Vikings have racked up 12 sacks and forced four turnovers while allowing only 11.5 points per game.