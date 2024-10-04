NFC North roundtable: What we've learned and each team's MVP so far
We're going around the NFC North with our On SI colleagues in Green Bay, Detroit and Chicago to answer two key questions for each team. First, writers were asked what they've learned after the first four games of the season. Second, who their team's MVP is through four weeks.
Let's dive into the answers from Detroit's John Maakaron, Chicago's Gene Chamberlain, Green Bay's Bill Huber and myself representing the Vikings.
Vikings vs. Jets (8:30 a.m. CT Sunday in London)
What have we learned from the first quarter of the season? Coaching really, really matters. When you look at the best teams in the league, coaches are as noticeable as players. Kevin O'Connell and Brian Flores are among the best 1-2 punches in football and they have the Vikings' offense and defense humming. Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo in Kansas City have the Chiefs undefeated; Dan Campbell, Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn have the Lions roaring; and Dan Quinn and Kliff Kingsbury are spurring a surprising Commanders squad. Great coaches are like elevators, and Sam Darnold is going up in Minnesota.
Who is the first-quarter team MVP? Sam Darnold. The guy leads the NFL in touchdown passes (11) and passer rating (118.9). It's easy to credit the supporting cast around him, but let's not forget that he has yet to play with tight end T.J. Hockenson, Jordan Addison missed two weeks with an ankle injury and Justin Jefferson was knocked out of the 49ers game and wasn't on the field when Darnold drove the Vikings down for a score in clutch time. Side note: a close runner-up in this one is Aaron Jones. He's on pace for 1,972 total yards (rushing and receiving combined). Christian McCaffrey totaled 2,023 total yards last season, so... pretty good.
Packers at Rams (3:25 p.m. CT Sunday)
What have we learned from the first quarter of the season? You can never have enough good cornerbacks. Last year, it was Corey Ballentine to the rescue with injuries sidelining Eric Stokes and Jaire Alexander and the team trading Rasul Douglas. In the 31-29 loss to the Vikings that put the Packers two games back in the NFC North, Alexander and Carrington Valentine were out and the defense was filleted by Sam Darnold. The Packers need Alexander and Valentine back ASAP, and they might have to draft a cornerback in the first round in April.
Who is the first-quarter team MVP? Malik Willis. Sure, beating the Colts with Anthony Richardson and the Titans with Will Levis might not be a big ask, but backup quarterbacks – especially young backup quarterbacks – typically are in over their head. Just look at the Dolphins crumbling without Tua Tagovailoa. Willis made just enough plays against Indianapolis and made a bunch of plays against Tennessee to win both games. No doubt being 2-2 is a lot better than 1-3.
Week 5: Bears vs. Panthers (12 p.m. CT Sunday)
What have we learned from the first quarter of the season? The Bears offense is going to be a real work in progress and not only because of Caleb Williams being a rookie, although that's the major reason. Bringing in a new starting running back, new center, two new wide receivers, a new tight end and fighting through early offensive line injury issues in a new offensive system set them back at the beginning, but getting the running game going as they appear to have done last week will be a major step forward because it can give Williams extra time to throw downfield with play-action.
Who is the first-quarter team MVP? Cornerback Jaylon Johnson. That's why he got the $76 million contract. Johnson has a 27.8 passer rating against when targeted, according to Stathead/Pro Football Reference. He has two interceptions, four pass breakups and has once again chased away opposing quarterbacks to begin targeting Tyrique Stevenson on the other side, Kyler Gordon inside or safety Jaquan Brisker. And those DBs are improving as a result of the work. Johnson is the major reason the Bears are second in team passer rating against (69.0).
Lions are on bye
What have we learned from first quarter of NFL season? The Detroit defense can be special. Through four games, the run defense has been one of the league’s best. While issues have popped up in the secondary early on, Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch have proven to be a solid safety duo. Offensively, Detroit popped up out of a rut with a 42-point showing in what fans hope will be indicative of the rest of the season.
Who is the first-quarter team MVP? Aidan Hutchinson. The third-year pass rusher leads the league in sacks and pressures and was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September. He has taken the big step that Aaron Glenn publicly said he hoped he would, and has anchored the defense as a result. With the offense experiencing some inconsistencies through the first four weeks, Hutchinson has been a steady force and takes MVP honors early on.