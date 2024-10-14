Predicting perfection? Vikings could stay undefeated deep into the season
Not to brag, but my preseason prediction of the Minnesota Vikings going 12-5 is looking pretty good, albeit it's now hard to look at the rest of the schedule and see how they lose five games.
After starting the season 5-0, the Vikings have a huge game this Sunday against the Lions. If they escape with a win, it's actually pretty hard to identify the next loss on the schedule. I know Vikings fans get uncomfortable talking about greatness, but the evidence suggests the Vikings are elite.
The Vikings blew out the Giants, were an Aaron Jones fumble at the goal line away from leading the 49ers 27-7, crushed the Texans; led the Packers 28-0, and had the Jets down 20-0.
Who is to say they won't keep blasting teams? Who is to say they won't get even better with tight end T.J. Hockenson returning? Who says they won't upgrade the roster before the trade deadline? Who says they won't keep out-coaching opponents and confusing quarterbacks?
The sky is the limit for a Minnesota team that carried an over/under win total of 6.5 before the season. They're rewritten the narrative and it's now one that says they could make an undefeated run deep into the season if they can take down the Lions in Minneapolis this week. With that, let's make some predictions...
Please note that these predictions are based on the current health of the team. If Sam Darnold, Justin Jefferson or any other key players are lost to injury, everything changes.
Week 7: vs. Detroit Lions
This is the showdown of all showdowns through the first seven weeks of the season. Detroit has outscored the Seahawks and Cowboys 89-38 the last two weeks to look the part of the best team in the NFC. The Vikings are 5-0 and have legitimately blown out every opponent for at least a stretch of action in all five games. I originally picked the Vikings to lose this game but I'm now leaning the other direction. Vikings improve to 6-0.
Week 8: at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday night)
If the Rams had Cooper Kupp and Puca Nacua healthy, I'd be more hesitant to pick the Vikings on the road and on short rest after a divisional game against the Lions. But they're not healthy and the Rams aren't very good. Vikings move to 7-0.
Week 9: vs. Indianapolis Colts
This one is a little bit sneaky. Indy is 3-3 and all six of their games have been decided by six points or less. They own a win over the Steelers and they nearly beat the Texans and Packers, although Green Bay didn't have Jordan Love in that Week 2 game. But they've barely beaten the lowly Jags and Titans so this one should go Minnesota's way. Vikings improve to 8-0.
Week 10: at Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are bad. Doug Pederson might be coaching on borrowed time. There is zero doubt that the Vikings will leave Jacksonville on the right now. Vikings get to 9-0.
Week 11: at Tennessee Titans
Will Levis against Brian Flores' defense? Good luck. Vikings move to 10-0.
Week 12: at Chicago Bears
Soldier Field is usually the grounds for crazy things to happen to the Vikings. The Bears are 4-2 and Caleb Williams seems to be figuring it out, but can he play at a high level against a Minnesota defense that has made life hell on proven quarterbacks like Brock Purdy, Jordan Love, C.J. Stroud and Aaron Rodgers? I doubt it. Vikings leave the Windy City at 11-0.
Week 13: vs. Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. have something special brewing, but there's no chance they walk into U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 1 and leave with a win. Vikings improve to 12-0.
Week 14: vs. Atlanta Falcons
Kirk Cousins returns to Minnesota in what will be one of the most anticipated matchups of the season. Cousins and the Falcons should be competing for a playoff spot but nobody knows Cousins's weaknesses better than the coaches in Minnesota. If this game were in Atlanta, maybe the Falcons leave with a win. But it's not. Vikings reach 13-0.
Week 15: vs. Chicago Bears (Monday night)
Undefeated and playing at home in prime time is the stuff dreams are made of. The crowd is going to be going crazy and the perfect season remains intact. Vikings improve to 14-0.
Week 16: at Seattle Seahawks
In my preseason predictions, I had this game down as a loss. I think Seattle is a playoff-caliber team, but they haven't done anything to prove it yet. They started 3-0 with wins over three mediocre opponents (Broncos, Patriots and Dolphins) and have since lost three straight to the Lions, Giants and 49ers. I can't pick the current version of the Seahawks to beat the Vikings. Vikings move to 15-0.
Week 17: vs. Green Bay Packers
Can you imagine the Vikings being undefeated with a chance to become the second team in NFL history to go 16-0 (2007 Patriots) at home against the rival Packers? That's an unreal amount of pressure. Green Bay is a very good opponent and they've looked elite since nearly coming back from a 28-0 hole against the Vikings in Week 4. But in this scenario, they're not winning. Vikings are 16-0.
Week 18: at Detroit Lions
I can see the Lions with 12 wins entering the final week of the season, at which point they could be battling with the Packers for the No. 5 wild-card seed. MInnesota will have won the North and clinched the top seed. Do the Vikings pursue perfection or rest their starters in advance of the playoffs? Either way, I think the perfect dream dies against a Detroit team looking to make a statement. Vikings finish 16-1.