Richard Sherman, Sauce Gardner agree Kevin O'Connell is 'one of the best'
When the Minnesota Vikings were playing the New York Jets in London on Oct. 6, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell had star Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner second guessing himself.
O’Connell’s scheme is filled with disguises. Wide receivers are running different routes out of similar formations, making it difficult for defensive backs like Gardner to read the plays.
“Bro, he is probably one of the best OCs I’ve ever played against, like ever,” Gardner said on The Richard Sherman Podcast on Thursday. “… He’s nice. That’s probably one of the only games this year I was like thinking, ‘Do I really want to gamble against him?’”
Richard Sherman, a former star NFL cornerback himself, agreed with Gardner’s assessment, saying O’Connell is “one of the best out there right now, and he’s drawing them up.”
O’Connell’s offense has been an effective unit this season, ranking in the top half of the league in both points and yards. The Vikings rank eighth in the NFL in points per game (26.1) and they’re 14th in the league in yards per game (336.3). It’s been an effective unit throughout the season behind journeyman quarterback Sam Darnold, running back Aaron Jones and, of course, superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson.