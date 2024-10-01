Stephen A. Smith has cemented himself on the Vikings bandwagon
The Minnesota Vikings are one of two undefeated teams in the NFL. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is the latest national media talking head to jump on the bandwagon, though it took him longer than most.
"I am not going to lie to you, I actually have them as the best team in football at this particular moment. I can't believe I am saying it, but I got to give respect where it's due with an undefeated record, and a defense led by Brian Flores that's showed me a little something. Not to mention, Sam Darnold as well," he told Vikings legend Chris Carter on the Stephen A. Smith Show.
It took a while for Smith to buy into the Vikings. After starting 2-0, he claimed that Minnesota was the least likely undefeated team to make the playoffs. After beating the Texans and Packers, he's fully cemented himself on the bandwagon.
Smith's main gripe with the Vikings was Darnold. He told Chris Carter last week that he was forgetting who his quarterback was, referring to Darnold being a negative at the position. Darnold currently leads the NFL with 11 passing touchdowns and his passer rating of 118.9 is No. 1.
Smith didn't just brag up the Vikings on his podcast. He also did it on ESPN's First Take. Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan and Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe believe the Ravens are the best team in the NFL following their dominant win over the Bills. Smith pushed back, doubling down on his claim that the Vikings are in a class of their own.
“Have we seen the Minnesota Vikings? Have we seen this cat [Jordan Addison] get back in the lineup? Have we seen Justin Jefferson?” Smith exclaimed.
The Vikings will have another opportunity to get some fans on the bandwagon this week in a Sunday morning standalone game against the New York Jets in London. Kickoff is at 8:30 a.m. CT, which means that by the time most games start around noon Central Time, the Vikings could be 5-0 and heading into the bye with a rock-solid spot atop the NFC.