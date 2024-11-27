'You're not backing up Patrick Mahomes': Stephen A. Smith rants about Daniel Jones signing
The Minnesota Vikings were associated with the breaking NFL news of the day when it was revealed that they signed former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to their practice squad Wednesday.
But does the Daniel Jones sweepstakes deserve all the fanfare associated with it? Stephen A. Smith doesn't think so.
On ESPN's First Take on Wednesday, Smith went on a long rant about how the term "breaking news" is overused, citing the case of Jones' signing with the Vikings. He noted how news of the signing interrupted their college football discussion.
"Clearly his career with the New York Giants wasn't much to write home about," Smith said on ESPN. "With seven games to go or six games to go in the season, they let him go. It was a release he requested, and they granted it quickly. And here is where we are. Of course, we're a sports show and we have to cover it."
Now aside from winning a wild-card game in 2022-23, ironically against the Vikings, Smith is right that Jones' career hasn't been much to write home about. Since signing a lucrative contract with the Giants after winning the playoff game, Jones is just 3-13 as New York's starter, including 2-8 this season. But nevertheless, he's clearly one of the best backups in the league. And he has 10 starts under his belt this year, throwing for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven picks.
Smith's gripe seems to be not that he's going to be a backup, but who Jones will be backing up in Minnesota.
"Here's what I would say to (Jones) ... 'You're backing up Sam Darnold,'" Smith said. "Forget the fact that you're a backup. You ain't backing up Patrick Mahomes. You ain't backing up Josh Allen. Lamar Jackson. CJ Stroud. Jalen Hurts. Jordan Love. ... The fact is, Sam Darnold is playing outstanding football, for the most part, this year, but his history would show that, wow, that's why we're marveling over what we're seeing from Sam Darnold because we never saw it before.
"And you're Daniel Jones, and that's who you're backing up. If there is a referendum on your career, something that indicates how far you have to go, this would be it, that's all I'm saying."
Regardless of Smith's thoughts, Jones signing with the Vikings seems like the right fit. With Darnold playing well, he doesn't have to be thrust into a new offense right away. Kevin O'Connell has won games with Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall, he got the best out of Kirk Cousins and he's changed the outlook on Darnold's career. Jones is likely an upgrade over Mullens as the backup, and signing with the Vikings might just be the turning point in his career.