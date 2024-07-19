Report: J.J. McCarthy signing rookie deal worth $21 million
Minnesota Vikings fans can collectively breathe a sigh of relief.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that the Vikings and J.J. McCarthy have finally come to terms on the quarterback's rookie deal. McCarthy is signing a four-year, $21.85 million contract that is fully guaranteed, witch Schefter saying the deal includes a $12.71 million signing bonus.
McCarthy was one of three remaining first-round draft picks yet to sign a rookie contract, with the others being teammate Dallas Turner and Bengals lineman Amarius Mims. There had been growing concern about the lack of movement on a deal with McCarthy as Vikings training camp approached. Now those fears can be put to rest.
As the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft, McCarthy is seen as the Vikings' quarterback of the future. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has been hesitant to rush the rookie this offseason, saying McCarthy has to clear 'benchmarks' before being able to take meaningful snaps. O'Connell wrapped up team OTA's by saying that former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold "would be the guy" he looks to get starting snaps heading into camp.
That's not to say McCarthy doesn't have a chance of impressing this summer. O'Connell said in a Friday radio interview that he is looking forward to a "competitive" camp between Darnold and McCarthy.