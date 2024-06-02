Report: Results of Atlanta, Kirk Cousins tampering investigation could come this week
The Atlanta Falcons allegedly tampered with Kirk Cousins before he signed a four-year, $180 million contract in March. If the league finds that tampering impacted Minnesota's contract talks with the veteran quarterback, punishment could be levied against the Falcons – and ESPN's Adam Schefter says "resolution" could be announced this week.
"One league source indicated that the Falcons' alleged transgressions are considered more significant, and the discipline is expected to be more severe for Atlanta," Schefter reported Sunday morning.
In April, just three days for the NFL draft, Schefter reported that the tampering investigation would lead to a "severe" penalty that could include draft picks: "Sources believe the discipline, which is likely to involve draft picks, is expected to be more severe for the Falcons," Shefter reported, noting that the league is also investigating the Eagles for alleged tampering with former Giants running back Saquon Barkley.
Recent tampering investigations that yieled punishments include the Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton from 2019 to 2022. In that case, the league stripped Miami of its 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. Fines were also issued.
When the Chiefs tampered with wide receiver Jeremy Maclin in 2015, the NFL docked Kansas City a 2016 third-round pick and a 2017 sixth-round pick. Fines were also levied against the team, general manager and head coach.
How severe was Atlanta's tampering and could how far will the NFL go with punishment? The question Vikings fans are anxiously awaiting an answer to is if the league would go as far as to give Minnesota any of Atlanta's future draft picks. A move of such magnitude would not be unprecedented.
Last year, the Cardinals were forced to swap third-round picks with the Eagles (dropping down 28 spots) after the league determined Arizona tampered with Philly defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon before he was hired as Arizona's head coach.