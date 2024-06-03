Report: Vikings could unveil white helmet in 2024
The "Winter Whiteout" games the Minnesota Vikings have hosted each of the past two seasons in December have been smashing hits with the fans, and it sounds like they could take the whiteout to another level in 2024 with white helmets.
The whiteout uniforms in 2022 and 2023 featured white jerseys and pants with purple and gold stripes, purple numbers and lettering and the usual purple helmets. But according to a report from SportsLogos.net, the white jersey and pants will be matched with "a new white alternate helmet that has been in the works for the last two years."
SportsLogos.net says the white helmet will be considered Minnesota's second helmet, though it's unclear if the Vikings would wear them outside of the "Winter Whiteout" game.
When will the Vikings unveil the alternate uniform and helmet? According to SportsLogos.net, the team plans to make it public this Friday, June 7.
None of this has been verified, but SportsLogos.net has a pretty good track record of reporting on all things uniforms, so this is nothing to scoff off.
If the Vikings do the whiteout in December, they'll have four home games to choose from: Dec. 1 vs. Arizona; Dec. 8 vs. Kirk Cousins and Atlanta; Dec. 16 on Monday night against the Bears; Dec. 29 against the Packers.