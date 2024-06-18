Report: Vikings to sign defensive tackle Jalen Redmond
The Vikings are signing former UFL and Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Jalen Redmond, according to a report from KPRC's Aaron Wilson.
Redmond is a former Oklahoma standout who signed with the Panthers last April as an undrafted free agent but was eventually waived by the team in August. That led him to sign with the UFL's Arlington Renegades in December, where he recorded 18 tackles and 4.5 sacks in just four games.
The Vikings' defensive line is open for competition. They have one surefire starter in Harrison Phillips, but behind him there's competition between the likes of Jonah Williams, Jerry Tillery, Jonathan Bullard, Levi Drake Rodriguez, Jaquelin Roy and James Lynch. If Redmond impresses the Vikings, he could work his way into the defensive line competition that appears to be wide open.