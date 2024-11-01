NFC North Week 9 roundtable: Unsung heroes of Vikings, Lions, Packers, Bears
It's Week 9 of the NFL season and we're going around the NFC North with our On SI colleagues to answer two questions. First, we asked writers to identify an unsung hero. Second, we asked writers to explain one major key to victory this week.
Minnesota Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts (7 p.m. CT Sunday)
Unsung hero: While we've been singing the praises of Sam Darnold, Aaron Jones, Justin Jefferson and Andrew Van Ginkel, one guy who deserves more credit for what he's done this season is edge rusher Jonathan Greenard. He's third in the NFL with 43 quarterback pressures, trailing only Aidan Hutchinson (45) and Nick Bosa (46). Greenard is out-producing Danielle Hunter after they swapped teams in free agency.
Keys to victory: Extending drives and finding the end zone. Minnesota has scored just five offensive touchdowns in the last 14 quarters. That's not nearly good enough and certainly does match the narrative that the Vikings have a potent offense with a brilliant play-caller. The defense has been shredded the last two weeks by Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford, but part of the problem is the offense stringing together too many short drives. Getting tight end T.J. Hockenson back Sunday night could be just what the doctor ordered. — Joe Nelson, Vikings On SI
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (3:25 p.m. CT Sunday)
Unsung hero: Where would the Packers be without Malik Willis? You know, other than 3-3. Backup quarterbacks aren’t supposed to win games, especially backup quarterbacks with no positive track record. Willis started three games for the Titans as a rookie in 2022, when his passer rating was 42.8. In two starts and Sunday’s relief performance at Jacksonville, his passer rating is 130.3.
Keys to victory: When Jordan Love finally exited with a groin injury on Sunday, it was Josh Jacobs to the rescue with 13 carries for 78 yards the rest of the game. By our count, he broke 10 tackles during the game, including two on a 38-yard touchdown. The Lions are a team without weakness, but their run defense is at least a little vulnerable. If Jacobs can consistently gain 3, 4 or 5 yards, he’ll keep the offense in advantageous situations for whoever starts at quarterback. — Bill Huber, Packers On SI
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers (3:25 p.m. CT Sunday)
Unsung hero: This honor has to go to Kalif Raymond. Mr. Do-It-All, as Dan Campbell views him, nearly broke the NFL record for punt returns in a game and also added a receiving touchdown. He can play any of the wide receiver spots and is as reliable a return man as any in the league.
Keys to victory: The Lions were able to dominate the Titans thanks to strong performances on defense and special teams. In particular, they secured four takeaways on defense. On Sunday, they play a Packers team that leads the league in takeaways. Winning the turnover battle will make life easier on both sides of the ball, and could be a deciding factor in Sunday’s battle for first place. — John Maakaron, Lions on SI
Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals (3:05 p.m. CT Sunday)
Unsung hero: Safety Kevin Byard. He's quietly been top 10 all year at free safety in Pro Football Focus ratings and backstopped a secondary No. 1 in passer rating against and sixth in third-down percentage. Byard wasn't through last year by any stretch of the imagination, he plays with great intelligence and leadership. The Eagles' Howie Roseman let one get away here.
Keys to victory: The red zone defense which they used to contain the Commanders will also be critical in this game against mobile Kyler Murray and an offense capable of driving on them. They lead the league in red zone defense even without starter Jaquan Brisker since Oct. 6 and Kyler Gordon last week. It needs to be good again and force field goals so their offense can get past their first-quarter struggles, which must be assumed at this point. — Gene Chamberlain, Bears On SI