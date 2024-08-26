Live updates: Vikings roster cuts, reports and rumors
The Minnesota Vikings have to finalize the 53-man roster by 3 p.m. CT Tuesday. Some cuts have already been announced by the Vikings and more are on the way. Let's dive into the latest facts, reports and rumors...
10:50 a.m. — Vikings announce first wave of roster cuts
The first line of cuts has been announce and it includes QB Matt Corral, RB DeWayne McBride, TE Sammis Reyes, RB Mo Ibrahim, CB Jaylin Williams, TE Neal Johnson, WR Justin Hall, OLB Owen Porter, OL Chuck Filiago, OL Doug Nester, OL Matt Cindric, OL Spencer Rolland and DL Tyler Manoa. Minnesota also terminated the contract of CB A.J. Green III.
Those 14 bring the roster from 91 down to 77 players. That leaves 24 big decisions to come.
Brian Asamoah, Akayleb Evans real trade candidates?
Its probably just logic talking at this point, but Alec Lewis of The Athletic mentioned in his 53-man roster prediction that Minnesota could "try to trade" linebacker Brian Asamoah before the deadline. He also says cornerback Akayleb Evans is a logical trade candidate.
Akayleb Evans could get cut?
The cornerback room in Minnesota seems to be in constant flux, and after playing 15 snaps in the preseason finale against the Eagles he might be a surprise cut candidate. That's what Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press was thinking during a postgame podcast with Coller.
“The only other thing I thought that was a little bit interesting was that Akayleb Evans played kind of a lot. Are we sure he's not like a surprise cut candidate?" Mizutani speculated.
Stephon Gilmore, Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaq Griffin are locks to make the team at cornerback. Depth corners who could be on the bubble include Duke Shelley, Fabian Moreau, Evans, Dwight McGlothern, A.J. Green III and Nahshon Wright. Jay Ward has also transitioned to cornerback though his position flexibility might help him make the 53-man roster.
Is it possible that McGlothern, who is a undrafted rookie, was so good during camp and the preseason that he makes the team over Evans?
Lewis Cine a prime trade candidate
Could the 2022 first-round pick be traded before Tuesday's deadline? ESPN's Bill Barnwell thinks he's a logical candidate to get a fresh start somewhere else.
"At this point, a change of scenery would benefit Cine, who doesn't seem likely to earn meaningful snaps in Brian Flores' defense," writes Barnwell. "It would be a surprise if any team was willing to pay even the $4 million in guarantees left on his contract, so the Vikings might need to eat some money to acquire a draft pick for him. Given Cine's injury history, a trade might not be possible."
7 locks on the offensive line?
Alec Lewis of The Athletic thinks there are seven locks on the offensive line. The seven in Lewis's eyes are Christian Darrisaw, Blake Brandel, Garrett Bradbury, Ed Ingram, Brian O'Neill, David Quessenberry and rookie tackle Walter Rouse. The question will be how many linemen the Vikings keep, with most pundits predicting them to go with nine or 10.
Dalton Risner to the practice squad?
In a 53-man roster prediction from the Star Tribune's beat writers, Andrew Krammer is predicting Dalton Risner to be among the players who are cut with the Vikings instead taking a flyer on Michael Jurgens and/or Tyrese Robinson. It is worth noting that Jurgens is the only player on the roster with center experience behind starter Garrett Bradbury.