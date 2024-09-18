Nick Muse placed on short-term IR, Myles Gaskin signed to active roster
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell announced Wednesday that tight end Nick Muse has been placed on short-term injured reserve due to a fractured hand. In response to that move, the Vikings signed running back Myles Gaskin from the team's practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Despite the fracture, Muse recovered a late onside kick to seal the Vikings' 23-17 win over the 49ers on Sunday.
"File that under situational masters slash play style," O'Connell joked.
The Vikings selected Muse with a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft. He has appeared in 14 games, catching one pass for 22 yards since being selected by the Vikings. This season, he's played 19 special teams snaps. Muse will now miss a minimum of four games while his hand heals.
Josh Oliver and Johnny Mundt are now the lone tight ends on the Vikings' active roster, although Robert Tonyan or N'Keal Harry could be elevated from the practice squad. T.J. Hockenson (knee) is eligible to return from IR in Week 5.
Gaskin was elevated each of the past two weeks from the practice squad, appearing primarily on special teams. He also handled one carry in garbage time of the Week 1 win over the Giants. The veteran is the Vikings' No. 3 RB behind Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler.
The 2-0 Vikings host the 2-0 Texans on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Kickoff is schedule for noon CT.