Official: Vikings announce initial 53-man roster for 2024 season
The Vikings have officially announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season. It can and will change in the coming days, but here's a look at the group as it stands on Tuesday afternoon.
Quarterbacks (3): Sam Darnold, Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall
Running backs and fullback (3): Aaron Jones, Ty Chandler, C.J. Ham
Tight ends (3): Johnny Mundt, Josh Oliver, Nick Muse
Wide receivers (6): Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor, Brandon Powell, Trishton Jackson, Trent Sherfield
Offensive linemen (9): Christian Darrisaw, Brian O'Neill, Blake Brandel, Ed Ingram, Garrett Bradury, David Quessenberry, Walter Rouse, Dan Feeney, Michael Jurgens
Defensive linemen (6): Harrison Phillips, Jonathan Bullard, Jerry Tillery, Levi Drake Rodriguez, Taki Taimani, Jalen Redmond
Outside linebackers (5): Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner, Pat Jones II, Jihad Ward
Linebackers (4): Ivan Pace Jr., Blake Cashman, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Brian Asamoah II
Safeties (4): Harrison Smith, Camryn Bynum, Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson
Cornerbacks (7): Stephon Gilmore, Byron Murphy Jr., Shaq Griffin, Fabian Moreau, Dwight McGlothern, Akayleb Evans, Jay Ward
Specialists (3): Will Reichard, Ryan Wright, Andrew DePaola
TE T.J. Hockenson was placed on the Reserve/PUP list. G Dalton Risner and OLB Gabriel Murphy were placed on short-term IR. All three will be first eligible to return in Week 5. The Vikings also placed LB Jordan Kunaszyk on IR and waived WR Malik Knowles with an injury designation.
The Vikings cut more than 20 players on Tuesday, including these notable names:
* S Lewis Cine
* TE N’Keal Harry
* TE Robert Tonyan
* RB Kene Nwangwu
* RB Myles Gaskin
* S Bobby McCain
* OLB Bo Richter
* OLB Andre Carter II
* DT Jaquelin Roy
* DT Jonah Williams
* CB Duke Shelley