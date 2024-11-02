Vikings activate guard Dalton Risner from injured reserve ahead of Colts showdown
The Vikings activated guard Dalton Risner from the injured reserve and he will have no injury designation for Sunday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The Vikings re-signed Risner this offseason after he played 15 games for the team last season. But he suffered a back injury during training camp, which forced him to start the season on the injured reserve. That could be significant as it's not completely certain whether the newly-acquired Cam Robinson will be ready to start at left tackle Sunday as the fill-in for the injured Christian Darrisaw. If not, Blake Brandel could slide from left guard to tackle, with Risner slotting in at guard.
While it appears there's a decent chance Robinson will play, the Vikings can certainly utilize the guard depth.
In addition to activating Risner from injured reserve on Saturday, the Vikings also placed defensive lineman Taki Taimani on injured reserve and elevated defensive lineman Jalen Redmon to the active roster for Sunday's game.
The Vikings-Colts game is slated for a 7:20 p.m. kickoff, and it will be televised on NBC.