Vikings elevate Bo Richter, Robert Tonyan ahead of Texans game
The Vikings elevated linebacker Bo Richter and tight end Robert Tonyan from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.
The Vikings signed Richter as an undrafted free agent out of Air Force. Richter had 85 tackles — 26.5 for loss — and 11.5 sacks in his five years at Air Force.
The Vikings signed Tonyan as a free agent this offseason. Tonyan is a six-year NFL veteran, spending five years with the Green Bay Packers and last season with the Chicago Bears. Tonyan has 148 receptions for 1,549 yards and 17 touchdowns in his career.
Linebacker Dallas Turner has been ruled out for Sunday's game and tight end Nick Muse is on the injured reserve, likely the reasons for Richter and Tonyan's activations.
The Vikings and Texans square off at noon on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.