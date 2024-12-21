Vikings elevate Nick Muse, Bobby McCain ahead of matchup against Seahawks
The Minnesota Vikings elevated tight end Nick Muse and safety Bobby McCain from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday ahead of Sunday afternoon's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle.
Additionally, the Vikings announced that fullback C.J. Ham, who's listed as questionable for the game due to ankle soreness, did not travel with the team to Seattle, though he will arrive out West and join the group later Saturday night.
Muse has played a couple games for the Vikings this season and has one reception for 22 yards. McCain has, too, and his elevation could be an insurance option in case Harrison Smith (foot) can't go. Smith is questionable for Sunday's game.
The Vikings have already ruled out cornerback Fabian Moreau (hip) and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (concussion).
The Vikings are set to take on the Seahawks at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.