Vikings elevate Nick Muse, Bobby McCain ahead of matchup against Seahawks

Fullback C.J. Ham did not travel with the team, but he will be in Seattle for the game.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota Vikings tight end Nick Muse runs the ball as Arizona Cardinals safety Jovante Moffatt makes the tackle and linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) moves in during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Aug. 26, 2024. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The Minnesota Vikings elevated tight end Nick Muse and safety Bobby McCain from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday ahead of Sunday afternoon's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Additionally, the Vikings announced that fullback C.J. Ham, who's listed as questionable for the game due to ankle soreness, did not travel with the team to Seattle, though he will arrive out West and join the group later Saturday night.

Muse has played a couple games for the Vikings this season and has one reception for 22 yards. McCain has, too, and his elevation could be an insurance option in case Harrison Smith (foot) can't go. Smith is questionable for Sunday's game.

The Vikings have already ruled out cornerback Fabian Moreau (hip) and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (concussion).

The Vikings are set to take on the Seahawks at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.

Nolan O'Hara
