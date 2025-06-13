Vikings move on from Bubba Bolden, add former SEC offensive lineman
Minnesota made a roster move on Friday.
The Vikings announced on Friday that they have signed rookie offensive lineman Vershon Lee and released veteran safety Bubba Bolden.
Minnesota wrapped up mandatory minicamp on Friday. The addition of Lee will give them another young offensive lineman heading into the summer. At 23 years old, he initially received rookie minicamp invites from the Chiefs and Bears.
Lee is entering his first year in the NFL after starting 40 games in his college career at South Carolina. Listed at 6-foot-3, 310 pounds, he most recently started 13 games in 2024 as a senior, but he also spent time at left guard and right tackle.
