Inside The Vikings

Vikings move on from Bubba Bolden, add former SEC offensive lineman

Minnesota made a roster move on Friday.

Tony Liebert

Sep 16, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Vershon Lee (53) blocks Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Zion Logue (96) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Sep 16, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Vershon Lee (53) blocks Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Zion Logue (96) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Vikings announced on Friday that they have signed rookie offensive lineman Vershon Lee and released veteran safety Bubba Bolden.

Minnesota wrapped up mandatory minicamp on Friday. The addition of Lee will give them another young offensive lineman heading into the summer. At 23 years old, he initially received rookie minicamp invites from the Chiefs and Bears.

Related: Vikings minicamp recap, Day 3: Notes and observations from practice

Lee is entering his first year in the NFL after starting 40 games in his college career at South Carolina. Listed at 6-foot-3, 310 pounds, he most recently started 13 games in 2024 as a senior, but he also spent time at left guard and right tackle.

Vikings news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Roster Moves