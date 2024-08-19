Vikings punter battle is decided; roster swap at wide receiver
Not only did the Minnesota Vikings make the Stephon Gilmore signing official on Monday, they also announced a trio of roster moves.
Minnesota signed free agent receiver Justin Hall and waived wide receiver Ty James. They also cut punter Seth Vernon, which means the punter battle has been won by the incumbent, Ryan Wright, who will enter his third season as the Vikings punter.
James signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in the spring. He didn't make it with the Vikings but his strong 2023 at Mercer University — he had 63 receptions for 1,130 yards and seven touchdowns — likely means other opportunities will come his way.
Hall, a 5-foot-9 receiver who played at Ball State in college, was a rookie in 2022 as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders and he didn't latch on with a team in 2023. Instead, he played for the Houston Roughnecks in the United Football League last season and finished third in the league with 603 receiver yards.