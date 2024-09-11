Vikings replace Jaylin Williams on practice squad with Jeshaun Jones
The Vikings are bringing back intriguing wide receiver prospect Jeshaun Jones to their practice squad. They are releasing second-year cornerback Jaylin Williams from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
Last season at Maryland, Jones had 56 catches for 790 yards and four touchdowns. He went undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft and signed with the Vikings as a free agent. He played in all three preseason games with Minnesota and was on the field for 98 snaps. Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave him a 52.1 overall grade. He was released by the team on Aug. 29.
He will turn 25 years old in December, so he is already on the older side for a long-term prospect at wide receiver. With an injury to Jordan Addison, the Vikings likely just wanted another body at the position for practice.
Williams joined Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and he even played in three regular-season games last season.