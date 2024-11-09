Vikings rule out Gabriel Murphy, elevate Jake McQuaide for Sunday's game vs. Jaguars
Rookie Vikings linebacker Gabriel Murphy will not made his season debut on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite his 21-day practice window being opened this week. The Vikings ruled him out Saturday, when they also elevated long snapper Jack McQuaide to the active roster.
Murphy appeared to be a promising undrafted rookie signing for the Vikings until he landed on the injured list before the season with a knee injury. While he won’t make his debut Sunday, he’s inching closer to making his NFL debut with the Vikings. He’s not yet been activated.
McQuaide was elevated to the active roster to replace the injured Andrew DePaola. McQuaide, 36, is a two-time Pro Bowler and spent last season with the Detroit Lions.
The Vikings and Jaguars kick off at noon on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.