Vikings sign Bo Richter to the active roster, waive Robert Tonyan
Bo Richter is back on the Vikings' active roster after being signed off the practice squad. To make room for him, tight end Robert Tonyan has been waived.
Richter, who plays outside linebacker, being signed to the active roster could be nothing more than getting an extra backer for a game on short rest Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams. It could also indicate that edge rusher Patrick Jones II is dealing with a shoulder injury that could prevent him from playing against the Rams.
Jones II showed up on Minnesota's injury report on Monday. The Vikings didn't practice, but the estimated report indicated that he would've been a limited practice participant.
If that's the case, then Richter might slide into a depth role and spend most of Thursday night standing on the sideline or playing on special teams. Taking Jones II's snaps would be rookie linebacker Dallas Turner.
Turner, the 17th overall pick in last spring's NFL draft, played just four snaps in Minnesota's loss to Detroit. Despite his reduced playing time in recent weeks, head coach Kevin O'Connell said Turner is a "monster" and he is very excited about his future.