Vikings sign tackle Julian Pearl to practice squad, release two others
The Vikings announced Tuesday they signed tackle Julian Pearl to their practice squad, and they terminated the contract of running back Myles Gaskin and released tackle Marcellus Johnson and linebacker Dallas Gant from the practice squad.
Shortly after terminating Gaskin's contract, the Vikings signed him to the practice squad.
Pearl, 25, played college football at Illinois and signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent on May 3 but was later waived on Aug. 27. Pearl, who was also selected sixth overall in the UFL draft by the Michigan Panthers, worked out with the team on Monday as the Vikings look to bolster their offensive line with Christian Darrisaw out for the season.
Gaskin has played in five games for the Vikings this season, primarily on special teams.
Gant and Johnson, both of whom the Vikings signed as undrafted free agents this summer, did not see any game action this season, but both played in the preseason.