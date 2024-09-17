Inside The Vikings

Vikings sign tackle Marcellus Johnson to practice squad, release Ricky Lee III

Johnson was previously with the Giants as an undrafted free agent signing.

New York Giants offensive tackle Marcellus Johnson (71) jogs to the sideline during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on July 25, 2024.
The Vikings signed offensive tackle Marcellus Johnson to their practice squad on Tuesday and released tackle Ricky Lee III, who they had signed to the practice squad on Aug. 29.

Johnson, a Normal, Ill., native, is a rookie who was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants this offseason. Johnson signed to the Giants' practice squad following roster cutdowns after playing in three preseason games with the team, but New York released him on Sept. 11.

Lee signed to the Vikings' practice squad after spending the preseason with the Carolina Panthers but was waived and picked up by the Vikings. Lee was signed as a undrafted free agent by the Panthers in 2023 out of North Carolina Central and played six games, mostly on special teams.

