All signs point towards Jordan Love being ready to face Vikings
Packers quarterback Jordan Love suffered a knee injury in Green Bay's Week 1 loss against the Eagles, but it sounds like his recovery is ahead of schedule and he could be back in the lineup sooner than later before the pivotal Week 4 border battle against the Vikings.
The original diagnosis for Love's MCL injury was reported to be 3-4 weeks. Last week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Love could be targeting a Week 5 return. As of Thursday morning, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that they "wouldn’t be surprised if he plays this week" against the Titans.
“I’m going to take the week and just take it day-by-day and see how it feels,” Love said Wednesday, “but I’m not going to make any decision on that right now. I’m hopeful that I’ll get to that point where I can get in there, but we’re just going to take it day-by-day and see.”
Love has started two career games against the Vikings, splitting the series 1-1 last season. He completed 64.8% of his passes and averaged 242.5 passing yards per game with four touchdowns and one interception.
He will have a third chance to face Minnesota in Week 4 at Lambeau Field, but if he isn't able to go it will likely be Malik Willis under center for the Packers. In his first game replacing Love last week, Willis completed 80% of his passes for 122 yards and one touchdown, adding six carries for 41 yards on the ground as Green Bay took down the Colts 16-10.
The Week 4 matchup against Green Bay will be Minnesota's first divisional game of the season and their first time facing a playoff-caliber team on the road.