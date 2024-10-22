Insider believes Vikings will make 'pretty big' splash before NFL trade deadline
The NFL's annual trade deadline is two weeks away. The Vikings are 5-1, tied for first place in the NFC and they have some assets to make a big trade. Local insider Darren Wolfson seems to think that they're having discussions about a potential move — perhaps a big move.
"I think it could be pretty big," Wolfson answered when asked on Minnesota Sports with Mackey & Judd about how big of a splash this Vikings could make. "I would've told you, a last-second field goal maybe shouldn't change these dynamics... but I am telling you, they're absolutely having discussions. I will be shocked if I hear otherwise. I'm led to believe, that I at least have to consider putting that first-round pick on the table."
So who might the Vikings target? Any name drops at this point are speculation.
"The bigger question is whether it's a Dexter Lawrence or a Jeffery Simmons or maybe even a Jaycee Horn. Do you have to give up the one plus more and what is that more? For Lawrence, for me, it's also your 2026 first-round pick," Wolfson speculated. "I have not heard of that. Even on Lawrence, just knowing Andre Patterson enough — the former Vikings defensive line coach, now coaching the defensive line with the New York Giants — he thinks the world of Dexter Lawrence... I would be surprised if the Giants move Dexter Lawrence."
Simmons is 27 years old and on the first year of a four-year, $94 million contract extension. Horn is about a month away from turning 25 and he has one season left on his rookie deal after Carolina picked up his fifth-year option.
Minnesota only has three picks in the 2025 draft — one first-round selection and two picks in the fifth round — and any trade for a big-name player could easily cost the Vikings that first-rounder and more.
The trade deadline hits at 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 5.