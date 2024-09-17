Insider says contract extension 'coming' for Kevin O'Connell
Kevin O'Connell has arguably done more for his own personal stock than anyone through the first two weeks of the season. Despite the early success and a 22-14 record as head coach of the Vikings, O'Connell still hasn't been handed a contract extension.
KSTP's Darren Wolfson said on Tuesday's Mackey & Judd Show that O'Connell's contract situation is progressing and that a deal is "coming."
"I'm telling you, it's coming," Wolfson said. "It's just a little weird to me, based on what took place in Miami with Mike McDaniel, that it hasn't happened quite yet."
O'Connell's initial four-year deal signed in February 2022 expires at the conclusion of the 2025 season. Back in August, Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf said extension talks would not be happening this season, simply saying, "We’re focused on the season ahead."
Presumably, a successful season in 2024, would see extensions dished out to both O'Connell on general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who are both in the third year of four-year deals.
O'Connell, for his part, has sidestepped the question about his contract when brought up, telling reporters in August that "I'm very much focused on the task at hand and doing my job every single day, looking for any way I can be better for this organization and this team."