Report: Puka Nacua might return against Vikings; insider's 'guess' is T.J. Hockenson won't play
Minnesota fans went to bed Wednesday night hopeful that Cooper Kupp would be traded before the Vikings face the Rams Thursday night, and there were no concerns about Puka Nacua being on the field in Los Angeles.
Well, good morning. Things have changed.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, it doesn't sound like Kupp will be traded before the game and that means he'll make his return to the lineup after missing four gameswith an ankle injury. Not only that, but Pelissero is suggesting there's a chance Nacua also returns from a knee injury that he suffered in Week 1.
"They just opened up Nacua's practice window a couple of days ago, but he's listed as questionable and my understanding is there is now optimism that Puka Nacua could play tonight," Pelissero reported this morning. "He's not going to go out there probably and play 70 snaps. He's only had one real practice but he's had a good week. They put him through some things yesterday. I would imagine they'll put him through some more things today. If all goes well, it seems like we're trending towards Puka Nacua at least being active for the Rams tonight."
When healthy, Kupp and Nacua are one of the best wide receiver tandems in the NFL and if they're both on the field the Vikings will have a lot more to deal with than they probably expected.
Meanwhile, the Vikings have yet to activate tight end T.J. Hockenson from injured reserve and they are running out of time to do so. Pelissero is guessing that Hockenson won't play against the Rams.
"He, like Puka Nacua, remains on injured reserve. No firm word yet on the status of T.J. Hockenson. They have up until 1 p.m. PT to activate him from IR," Pelissero said. "My guess, just a guess at this point, is that we do not see Hockenson tonight and his season debut waits until next Sunday against the Colts."
Hockenson has not played this season as he continues to recover from a torn ACL that he suffered against the Lions on Christmas Eve last year.