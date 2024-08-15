Report: Vikings want Stephon Gilmore, it's on him to 'say yes'
The ball is in Stephon Gilmore's court.
According to KSTP's Darren Wolfson, the Vikings want Gilmore to sign and they have put a "good amount of money" on the table. Gilmore visited the Vikings on Monday but left without a deal. Where he's at now in his free agency is unclear, but Wolfson says the Vikings want him to sign.
"It's on the player. I'm led to believe the Vikings are willing to compensate him, compensate him pretty darn well. The Vikings want him. They have made that clear. It's now on the player, it's now on Gilmore to say yes," Wolfson said Tuesday on Minnesota Sports with Mackey & Judd on SKOR North.
"I don't know the exact monetary figure, but they are willing to pay him a good amount of money," Wolfson added.
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed that Gilmore had a "great" visit on Monday.
"Had a great visit with him," O'Connell said. "Similar to some of the visits in years past, I would say it was really good dialogue amongst Stephon, myself, other coaches, getting to know him personally. Flo (Brian Flores) obviously has a relationship with him from the past and (DBs coach) Daronte (Jones) wanted to spend some time with him as well."
The 33-year-old cornerback would play a big role in Minnesota, likely entering the starting lineup as the outside cornerback opposite of Shaq Griffin, which would then allow Byron Murphy Jr. to move into the slot corner role.