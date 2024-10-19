Report: Vikings work out longtime NFL starting linebackers Rashaan Evans, Deion Jones
With Blake Cashman likely in a week-to-week situation with a turf toe injury, the Minnesota Vikings reportedly had three free-agent linebackers in for workouts on Saturday.
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the three linebackers who visited Minnesota and were put through a workout include Rashaan Evans, Deion Jones and Calvin Munson.
Evans, 28, was the 22nd overall pick in 2018 by the Titans. He started 67 of 75 games with Tennessee from 2018 to 2022 before signing a one-year deal with the Cowboys in 2023. With Dallas, however, he started only one game and played in nine games.
Evans tied for seventh in the NFL with 159 total tackles in 2022.
Jones, soon to be 30, has eight years of experience and at one time he was known for intercepting passes as a linebacker. In fact, he has 13 career interceptions, including five that he returned for touchdowns. He played six seasons with Atlanta before spending the past two seasons with Cleveland and Carolina, respectively.
Jones has started 91 of 109 career games, averaging 14 starts per season since being drafted in the second round in 2016.
Munson has just seven starts in his seven years in the NFL that has seen him in uniform with the Giants, Dolphins and Patriots.