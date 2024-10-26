Report: Vikings 'would love to add a piece' on defense
The Vikings are coming off back-to-back losses, but they’re still 5-2 and in great position to make a playoff push. It would appear they’re buyers as the NFL’s trade deadline on Nov. 5 draws near.
And it sounds like the Vikings would like to add to their defense. According to a report from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Vikings “would love to add a piece to their defense” before the trade deadline. That nugget was revealed in Russini’s story published Saturday about some of the names being floated as potential trade targets.
Who the Vikings might have their eyes on, though, is unclear. Russini reported that star Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons is expected to be off limits at the deadline. It's been rumored Minnesota's interested in a DT.
But the Vikings have other needs on the defensive side of the ball. The secondary has struggled in the back-to-back losses, and it would make sense if they wanted to add a cornerback to the fold. And while there have been rumblings for weeks the Vikings would like to add on the defensive side of the ball, they also now have a hole to fill on offense.
With star left tackle Christian Darrisaw out for the year after tearing both his ACL and MCL in Thursday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Vikings could also look for a replacement via trade after David Quessenberry's struggles in his absence. There are certainly clear issues the Vikings could look to address before the upcoming trade deadline.
Observers will have to wait and see whether they make any moves to address their needs via trade.