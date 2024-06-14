SI's Albert Breer identifies Vikings as team set up for long-term success
While answering a question about teams set up for long-term success in his latest mailbag, SI’s Albert Breer seemingly named about half of the teams in the NFL including the Chiefs, 49ers, Bengals, Ravens, Packers, Eagles, Chargers and Texans. Then Breer threw in the Vikings at the end, saying, “if you want one curveball, I really like how the Minnesota Vikings are positioned moving forward.”
Since Adofo-Mensah was named general manager in 2022, he has methodically overhauled an aging roster into one that looks set up to compete over the next few seasons. The biggest piece of that puzzle was the quarterback position.
After six seasons, Kirk Cousins left Minnesota to sign a four-year, $180-million contract with the Falcons. The departure created an opportunity for the Vikings to acquire journeyman QB Sam Darnold and select J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the draft. Darnold is seen as the bridge to keep the Vikings competitive until McCarthy is ready to take over.
Cousins’ departure also opened a huge amount of cap space this season as well as next season. The Vikings were able to start reloading on defense this offseason, bringing in pass rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel as well as linebacker Blake Cashman. More importantly, the Vikings are currently set up to have upwards of $54 million in cap space next offseason, which could rise if the salary cap increases again.
With stars in their prime all along the offense, and a defense that is rebuilding under Brian Flores, the Vikings just need their bet on McCarthy to pay off and they could be looking at a wide open Super Bowl window for the next several years.