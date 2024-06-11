Stefon Diggs questions Vikings' intent when they traded him to Bills
Stefon Diggs spent some of his first media availability as a Houston Texan putting to rest speculation he and former teammate and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a troubled relationship.
But he did question whether the Vikings had the best of intent when trading him to Buffalo.
"I don't know if they sent me to Buffalo with the most kindest, with the most great intent, but all's well that ends well," Diggs told media in Houston. "When I got to Buffalo, (Allen) — (Allen) is still my guy. ... He embraced (me) and we spent a lot of time, and I probably wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him."
The Vikings selected Diggs in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft. Diggs played for Minnesota from 2015-2019, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons his last two years with the team.
Diggs is responsible for one of the most special moments in Vikings' history, the Minneapolis Miracle, when he scored a walk-off touchdown during the divisional round of the 2017-18 playoffs against the New Orleans Saints. The Vikings won 29-24 despite trailing 24-23 with 25 seconds remaining.
The Vikings traded Diggs and a seventh-round draft pick to the Bills in 2020, getting first-round, fourth-round, fifth-round and sixth-round selections in return. That came after relationships soured between Diggs and the Vikings, with Diggs missing team meetings and practices.
The Vikings used the first-round selection from the Bills in 2020 to select Diggs' replacement, star receiver Justin Jefferson, who they just signed to a record-breaking contract extension.