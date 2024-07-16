T.J. Hockenson updates his ACL recovery, says J.J. McCarthy is a 'baller'
T.J. Hockenson will be in Minnesota for Vikings training camp beginning July 26 but he'll still be rehabbing the torn ACL and MCL that he suffered when Lions safety Kerby Joseph hit him on his right knee on Dec. 24.
How far along is he in his recovery? Nearing seven months, Hockenson says he's "kind of like a normal person" again. "It's been great, yeah. We're running now, doing a lot of change-of-direction stuff," Hockenson said Monday on Bussin' With The Boys.
"At the point I'm at now, I feel really comfortable about being able to come back and be the player I was and even be better. That's huge for me," he added.
Hockenson's availability for the season opener is unknown, but barring an Adrian Peterson-like return from his ACL injury –– it took Peterson eight months and two weeks before returning in 2012 –– he will be starting the season on short-term injured reserve or the physically unable to perform list.
J.J. McCarthy is a 'baller'
"He's been incredible," Hockenson said of the rookie quarterback. "He's grinding in the film room, he's grinding in the classroom. He's a baller on the field, obviously. But to have a guy, especially a rookie, come into a facility and to the league, you usually need to shut your mouth and go to work and that's exactly what he did. He's earned the respect of a lot of guys in there.
"Obviously we have Sam Darnold, who's a baller and plays the game at a really high level so it'll be interesting what happens with those two. I'm excited that J.J. 's on our team. Like I said, he's a leader. He did that in Michigan and I'm sure that will carry over to the league just as well."