The Complete List of Vikings Rookie Minicamp Participants

The Vikings have 45 players participating in this weekend's rookie minicamp.

45 players are participating in this weekend's Vikings rookie minicamp, which got underway at TCO Performance Center on Friday afternoon. Lots of eyes will of course be on first-round picks J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner, but there will be dozens of other young players hoping to impress.

Here's the full list of participants, which includes seven draft picks, 17 undrafted rookies, five rostered non-rookies, and 16 tryout players.

Draft picks

* J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
* Dallas Turner, OLB, Alabama
* Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
* Walter Rouse, OT, Oklahoma
* Will Reichard, K, Alabama
* Michael Jurgens, C, Wake Forest
* Levi Drake Rodriguez, DT, Texas A&M-Commerce

UDFAs

* Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA
* Owen Porter, EDGE, Marshall
* Dwight McGlothern Jr., CB, Arkansas
* Bo Richter, LB, Air Force
* Dallas Gant, LB, Toledo
* Donovan Manuel, LB, Florida International
* K.J. Cloyd, LB, Miami
* Taki Taimani, DT, Oregon
* Tyler Manoa, DT, Arizona
* Doug Nester, OL, West Virginia
* Matt Cindric, OL, California
* Spencer Rolland, OL, North Carolina
* Jeremy Flax, OL, Kentucky
* Trey Knox, TE, South Carolina
* Devron Harper, WR, Mercer
* Ty James, WR, Mercer
* Jeshaun Jones, WR, Maryland

Rostered non-rookies

* Henry Byrd, OL, Princeton
* Malik Knowles, WR, Kansas State
* DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB
* Thayer Thomas, WR, NC State
* Seth Vernon, P, Portland State

Non-rookie tryout players

* Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State
* Sammis Reyes, TE, Tulane
* Bubba Bolden, S, Miami
* Jacobi Francis, CB, Memphis
* William Hooper, CB, Northwestern State

Rookie tryout players

* Parker McKinney, QB, Eastern Kentucky
* Jermaine Brown, RB, UAB
* Devon Garrison, TE, Pittsburg State
* Aidan Murray, DL, Richmond
* Noah Washington, DL, Morgan State
* Chance Main, OLB, Texas State
* DJ Brown, DB, Notre Dame
* Kolbi Fuqua, DB, Jacksonville State
* Jakorey Hawkins, CB, Wyoming
* Tre’Von Jones, CB, Minnesota
* Brady Weeks, LS, Minnesota

