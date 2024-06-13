Trailer for Netflix series 'Receiver' gives sneak peak at Justin Jefferson
After Kirk Cousins starred in "Quarterback" last offseason, a sequel called "Receiver" will feature Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson this summer.
The series, premiering July 10, features Jefferson, tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, both of the 49ers, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
The trailer, which runs about 2 minutes, 30 seconds long, hints at Jefferson's rehab process from a hamstring injury that knocked him out for eight weeks in addition to a scary hit in Las Vegas that resulted in an ambulance ride to the hospital.
It also reveals a viral moment from the Vikings-49ers game that saw Kittle take a shot below the belt from Minnesota safety Harrison Smith.
"Oh, that sucked!" Kittle said immediately after absorbing the hit. "That was mean, Harrison. My wife's mad at you."
Last year's "Quarterback" series followed around Cousins, Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota during the 2022 season. With eight episodes, it provided a closer look into the life of an NFL quarterback and what they go through day-to-day.