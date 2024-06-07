Vikings preseason schedule finalized with three afternoon kickoffs
The National Football League has finalized the 2024 preseason schedule and it means three afternoon kickoffs for the Minnesota Vikings.
Here's how the Vikings will roll with three Saturday preseason games.
Date
Opponent
Kickoff time
Saturday, Aug. 10
vs. Las Vegas
3 p.m. CT
Saturday, Aug. 17
@ Cleveland
3:25 p.m. CT
Saturday, Aug. 24
@ Philadelphia
12 p.m. CT
What's new about the information unveiled Friday? We already knew the opponents and the date for the Cleveland preseason matchup, but we didn't know the dates for the Raiders and Eagles games and none of the start times had been released.
If the first two seasons under head coach Kevin O'Connell hold to form, none of Minnesota's key players will play in the preseason, though it will likely be the first time fans get to see the likes of rookie first-round picks, quarterback J.J. McCarthy and edge rusher Dallas Turner, play in an NFL game.