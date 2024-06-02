Vikings rank 25th in ESPN's Power Football Index
The Vikings are the eighth-worst team in the NFL, according to ESPN's first Football Power Index (FPI) rankings ahead of the upcoming season. They have an FPI of minus-2.5.
FPI is a stat developed by ESPN that's an intended "measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season.
FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 10,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule."
FPI can change daily and move after each game or changes throughout the season.
The Vikings with an FPI of minus-2.5 are ranked 25th in the league, ahead of only the New Orleans Saints (-2.6), Tennessee Titans (-2.9), Washington Commanders (-3.5), New York Giants (-3.7), Denver Broncos (-4.9), New England Patriots (-5.6) and Carolina Panthers (-6.7).
The Vikings are behind all of their division rivals. The Detroit Lions rank fourth overall (4.0); the Green Bay Packers rank 10th (2.6) and the Chicago Bears rank 19th (-0.3).
The San Francisco 49ers take the top overall spot with an FPI of 5.1.
At the end of the day, obviously, the FPI won't matter, only the results on the field will.