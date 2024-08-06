Sam Darnold named QB1 in first unofficial Vikings depth chart
Minnesota realeased its unofficial starting lineup on Tuesday...
The Vikings released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2024-25 season on Tuesday. Sam Darnold is listed as the starting quarterback ahead of first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy.
Offensive starters:
- QB: Sam Darnold
- RB: Aaron Jones
- FB: C.J. Ham
- WR: Justin Jefferson
- WR: Jordan Addison
- TE: T.J. Hockenson
- LT: Christian Darrisaw
- LG: Blake Brendel
- C: Garrett Bradbury
- RG: Ed Ingram
- RT: Brian O'Neil
Defensive starters:
- DL: Jerry Tillery
- DL: Harrison Phillips
- DL: Jonathan Bullard
- OLB: Jonathan Greenard
- OLB: Andrew Van Ginkel
- ILB: Blake Cashman
- ILB: Ivan Pace Jr.
- CB: Shaq Griffin
- CB: Bryon Murphy Jr.
- S: Harrison Smith
- S: Camryn Bynum
Special teams:
- K: Will Reichard
- P/holder: Ryan Wright
- LS: Andrew DePaola
- KR: Kene Nwangwu
- PR: Brandon Powell
The unofficial depth chart says "McCarthy or Nick Mullens" are the top two backups behind Darnold at quarterback. The No. 3 and No. 4 wide receivers up to now are Jalen Nailor and Brandon Powell.
Minnesota will begin the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 3 p.m. CT against the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium.
