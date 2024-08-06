Inside The Vikings

Sam Darnold named QB1 in first unofficial Vikings depth chart

Minnesota realeased its unofficial starting lineup on Tuesday...

Tony Liebert

Aug 2, 2024; Eagan, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up during practice at Vikings training camp in Eagan, MN. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
The Vikings released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2024-25 season on Tuesday. Sam Darnold is listed as the starting quarterback ahead of first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy.

Offensive starters:

  • QB: Sam Darnold
  • RB: Aaron Jones
  • FB: C.J. Ham
  • WR: Justin Jefferson
  • WR: Jordan Addison
  • TE: T.J. Hockenson
  • LT: Christian Darrisaw
  • LG: Blake Brendel
  • C: Garrett Bradbury
  • RG: Ed Ingram
  • RT: Brian O'Neil

Defensive starters:

  • DL: Jerry Tillery
  • DL: Harrison Phillips
  • DL: Jonathan Bullard
  • OLB: Jonathan Greenard
  • OLB: Andrew Van Ginkel
  • ILB: Blake Cashman
  • ILB: Ivan Pace Jr.
  • CB: Shaq Griffin
  • CB: Bryon Murphy Jr.
  • S: Harrison Smith
  • S: Camryn Bynum

Special teams:

  • K: Will Reichard
  • P/holder: Ryan Wright
  • LS: Andrew DePaola
  • KR: Kene Nwangwu
  • PR: Brandon Powell

The unofficial depth chart says "McCarthy or Nick Mullens" are the top two backups behind Darnold at quarterback. The No. 3 and No. 4 wide receivers up to now are Jalen Nailor and Brandon Powell.

Minnesota will begin the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 3 p.m. CT against the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium.

