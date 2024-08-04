Vikings postpone Monday training camp due to weather
The Vikings training camp night practice scheduled for Monday, Aug. 5 has been postponed due to weather, the team announced on Sunday.
Fans who purchased tickets for Monday's session will receive a full refund and the Vikings have added a new night practice for Monday, Aug. 12. Monday's forecast in the Twin Cities calls for heavy rain, rendering the opportunity for an enjoyable night practice followed by fireworks pretty much impossible.
There will be two other practices available to the public on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8.
Minnesota will begin its preseason on Aug. 10 against the Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium. They they will have two road games against the Browns (including joint practices in Cleveland) and Eagles before opening the regular season on Sept. 8 on the road against the Giants.