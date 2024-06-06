Vikings unveil white helmet as part of 'Winter Warrior' uniform
The uniforms will be worn on Monday, Dec. 16 against the Bears.
It's official, the Minnesota Vikings have unveiled an all-white uniform that includes a white helmet.
The new-look uniforms are called "Winter Warrior" and feature only a trace of purple that outlines letters and logos, in addition to a purple vertical stripe on the pants that is adjacent to an icy gray stripe.
SportsLogos.net reported earlier this week that the new look will be used for a "Winter Whiteout" game in December, and the word from multiple NFL insiders is that the all-white uniforms will be worn for Minnesota's Dec. 16 game on Monday night against the Bears.
Minnesota has done the whitout game each of the past two seasons, though this would be the first featuring a white helmet.
