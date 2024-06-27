Watch: J.J. McCarthy works out with Vikings great Adam Thielen
McCarthy was getting some offseason work in with Thielen.
Former Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen seems to be back in Minnesota for the offseason, and he was seen working out with new Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
Thielen, now 33 years old, is heading into year two of three-year, $25 million contract he signed with the Carolina Panthers last offseason. He caught 103 passes for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns.
The Detroit Lakes, Minn., native clearly still has some tread on his tires heading into his 11th season.
