Watch: Wildly inaccurate first pitches by J.J. McCarthy, Dallas Turner
"Just hit the glove," McCarthy said before he and Turner missed everything.
Vikings' first-round picks J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner went viral after each threw a first pitch at Tuesday night's Minnesota Twins game.
Turner, the edge rusher Minnesota drafted 17th overall out of Alabama, lobbed what looked like a 35 mph pitch that sailed way over Twins assistant coach Tommy Watkins' left shoulder. McCarthy, the 10th overall pick who is the Vikings' long-term hope at quarterback, then fired a heater way over Watkins' right shoulder.
"Just hit the glove, that's it," McCarthy told Turner before their shining moment.
Neither player hit the glove and everyone gathered around home plate to witness the moment is lucky they didn't get plunked.
