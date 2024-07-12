What are the next steps the Vikings need to take to compete for a Super Bowl?
Minnesota went through a plethora of offseason changes as the team officially hit the rebuild portion of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's 'competitive rebuild.' The Vikings still have a fairly competitive roster that should see them in the playoff picture. But to get to the part where they compete for Super Bowls, the team will need a few more things to happen.
Here are three things, plus a couple of bonuses, the Vikings need to be competing for Super Bowls after this season...
McCarthy continues to develop
At this point, there is nothing more important for the long-term success of the Vikings than J.J. McCarthy developing into a franchise quarterback. Kirk Cousins has moved on, Sam Darnold is a bridge, and McCarthy is the future.
If the Vikings are going to challenge for a Super Bowl title in the next few seasons, the biggest hurdle they must clear is having their rookie QB turn into a diamond instead of a pumpkin.
Better defensive ine presence
While the Vikings overhauled a lot of their defense this offseason, one area that did not get much love was the defensive line. Sure, the Vikings were very good at stopping the run last season – eighth-lowest yards per rushing allowed last season at 3.8 yards per attempt – but they provided little on the pass rush front. Minnesota’s defensive line accounted for 49 total pressures last season, according to PFF. Danielle Hunter had 80 pressures by himself last season.
Offseason additions of Jerry Tillery and Jonah Williams are gambles on guys that could prove useful if they pay off. That’s a big if for one guy who is a former first-round pick on his third team in six seasons and a former undrafted free agent. Minnesota will have a massive amount of money to spend next season, they’ll need to shore up their defensive line if the defense is going to solidify into a unit that can help the team compete.
Lockdown corner
Like the defensive line, Minnesota’s cornerback group is incredibly suspect. Beyond Byron Murphy Jr. there are a lot of question marks on guys the team recently drafted.
Minnesota needs at least one of Akayleb Evans, Mekhi Blackmon or Andrew Booth Jr. to show some development this season. Evans was given plenty of opportunities last year but was benched mid-game numerous times down the stretch. Booth’s college injury woes have followed him to the pros, stunting his development. Blackmon looks the most promising of taking a step but how he responds in Year 2 will be a big determining factor of his long-term ability.
This could be a position, like the defensive line, where the Vikings poor in a lot of money next offseason, with a number of top-end corners potentially hitting free agency.
Extras
Solidifying the interior offensive line would go a long way to helping McCarthy’s development. Blake Brandel, Ed Ingram and Dalton Risner will be battling throughout camp for the two starting guard jobs.
Having a solid third receiver option behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison would also help the team’s young QB. Giving McCarthy a fourth option in the passing game would cause mountains of problems for opposing defenses.
Lastly, a long-term answer at running back. Minnesota has struggled in the run game since Kevin O’Connell took over in 2022. Dalvin Cook was on his last legs during O’Connell’s first season and Alexander Mattison was unable to carry the load as the lead back last year. Aaron Jones is a good step in the right direction, but he comes with a lengthy injury history and is already on the wrong side of the running back age curve. Ty Chandler showing signs of becoming a top running back would be a welcome sign for the long-term future at the position.